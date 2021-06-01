Comparing PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCCW and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.91 billion 0.87 -$131.48 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.68 $357.68 million $0.75 15.47

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCCW.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TIM pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PCCW and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than PCCW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats PCCW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers a portfolio of handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

