Comparing Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Score Media and Gaming and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Malibu Boats 0 0 7 0 3.00

Score Media and Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.01%. Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $84.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Malibu Boats.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Malibu Boats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -213.63 Malibu Boats $653.16 million 2.54 $61.56 million $3.18 25.06

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malibu Boats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% Malibu Boats 10.71% 31.29% 15.68%

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Score Media and Gaming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. It operates through a network of independent dealers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.