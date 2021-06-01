Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.78

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 1020982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

A number of analysts have commented on CMPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

