Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1106134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.