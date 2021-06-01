Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185.11 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $185.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $418.55 or 0.01162003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,224,569 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

