Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.95. 2,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

