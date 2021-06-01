Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 6% Higher

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

