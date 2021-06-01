Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.80 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 48.50 ($0.63). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 175,488 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.50. The stock has a market cap of £64.72 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

