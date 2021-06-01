CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $16.26. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 274 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 621,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

