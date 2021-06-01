Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. 1,745,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

