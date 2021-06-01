Constellation (DAG) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $55.94 million and $837,399.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 86,534,171.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.01017720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.40 or 0.09867737 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

