ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $64,144.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00192191 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001176 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

