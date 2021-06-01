Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.48

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 58365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

