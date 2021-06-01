Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Renaissance Investment Group bought a new stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

