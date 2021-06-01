Contrasting EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 4.80% 9.31% 5.87% On Track Innovations -64.80% -126.01% -30.23%

EMCORE has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $110.13 million 3.29 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -41.00 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 1.14 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Summary

EMCORE beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets, as well as lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. In addition, the company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics, such as optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It serves CATV, wireless, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets; and aerospace and defense and satellite communications markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS, a contactless reader for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, which is an application programming interface, close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards, and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

