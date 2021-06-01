Contrasting Lazydays (LAZY) & Its Peers

Lazydays (NASDAQ: LAZY) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lazydays Competitors 205 1086 1334 46 2.46

Lazydays currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million $29.12 million 14.76 Lazydays Competitors $6.49 billion $175.08 million 5.52

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 4.05, suggesting that their average share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91% Lazydays Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Summary

Lazydays competitors beat Lazydays on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

