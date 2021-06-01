Contrasting Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) & Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veritec and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.03%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Veritec.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -265.27% N/A -512.48% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritec and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $440,000.00 4.54 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 565.78 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Veritec has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Veritec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

