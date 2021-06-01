Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 504,646 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $17.25.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.