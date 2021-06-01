ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238.60 ($3.12), with a volume of 504947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.80 ($2.61).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.39%.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.