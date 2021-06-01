ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

