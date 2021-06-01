Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.18

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 444729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 55.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,151 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $66,303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

