Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report sales of $118.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE:CLB opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

