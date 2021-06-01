CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.