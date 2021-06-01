CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

CORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

