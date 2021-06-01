CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.71

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.