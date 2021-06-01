CorionX Market Cap Achieves $362,336.66 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. CorionX has a market capitalization of $362,336.66 and approximately $319,956.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.01024701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.62 or 0.09894498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091787 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,516,555 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

