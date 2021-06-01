Cortex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Cortex has a total market cap of $44.04 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00082328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.01022360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.68 or 0.09827164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091489 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

