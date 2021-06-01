Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.02

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 603133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

