Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.02

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 603133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
Several research firms have weighed in on CSAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
