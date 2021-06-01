Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $241.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.14 or 0.00038557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,716.41 or 1.00096909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00084449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

