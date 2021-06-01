Cosmos Hits 1-Day Volume of $242.04 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $242.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $13.51 or 0.00037581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.57 or 0.99923810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

