Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

