Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.48. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

A number of analysts have commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

