Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.41

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 28456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

