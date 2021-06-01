COVIR.IO Price Tops $53.54 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 139.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded up 117.8% against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $1.74 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.54 or 0.00148727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00298426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00192126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.01014726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00031214 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.