Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 48,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

