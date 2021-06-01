Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 29th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth $159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SLVO opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

