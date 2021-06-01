Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Crescent Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,652,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,123,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

