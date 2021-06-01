Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 71,443 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

