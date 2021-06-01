Critical Analysis: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.46 $6.68 million $5.39 5.54 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.85 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -7.16

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

