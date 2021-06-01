Critical Analysis: Skillz (SKLZ) vs. Its Rivals

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Skillz to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skillz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Skillz Competitors -25.99% -1,860.39% -9.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skillz and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Skillz Competitors 613 2944 4463 87 2.50

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 47.51%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million -$145.51 million -41.44 Skillz Competitors $1.09 billion $3.57 million 26.31

Skillz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

