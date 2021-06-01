Critical Analysis: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 28.42% 9.68% 1.18% United Bankshares 28.83% 8.32% 1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 United Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.66%. United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.65%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and United Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $319.03 million 3.96 $81.48 million $2.59 17.13 United Bankshares $1.15 billion 4.61 $289.02 million $2.40 17.16

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

