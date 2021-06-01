Critical Review: GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) & Its Peers

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GCM Grosvenor to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor Competitors 639 2923 3083 115 2.40

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 4.10%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million $4.05 million 23.88 GCM Grosvenor Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.65

GCM Grosvenor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% GCM Grosvenor Competitors 33.95% 33.03% 12.44%

Summary

GCM Grosvenor rivals beat GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

