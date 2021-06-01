Critical Survey: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) vs. The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola and The Duckhorn Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 3 8 0 2.73 The Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 7 0 2.78

The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus price target of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given The Duckhorn Portfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than The Coca-Cola.

Profitability

This table compares The Coca-Cola and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 21.59% 41.48% 9.34% The Duckhorn Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of The Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Coca-Cola and The Duckhorn Portfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $33.01 billion 7.22 $7.75 billion $1.95 28.35 The Duckhorn Portfolio $270.65 million 7.73 $32.38 million N/A N/A

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than The Duckhorn Portfolio.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats The Duckhorn Portfolio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally. It also serves individual consumers through club membership, the company's website, and tasting rooms located in Napa Valley, California; Anderson Valley, California; Sebastopol, California; Hollister, California; and Walla Walla, Washington. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Saint Helena, California.

