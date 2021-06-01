CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. CROAT has a total market cap of $222,836.06 and $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,432,091 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.