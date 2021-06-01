Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 2.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.77 and last traded at C$9.95. 803,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 836,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.20.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

