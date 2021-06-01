Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.57

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.57 and last traded at $191.52, with a volume of 1385596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

