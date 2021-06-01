Crown Price Reaches $0.0784 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $18,881.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,140.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.01876097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00480120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004826 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,293,470 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

