Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $2.58 million and $52,419.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00300270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00190957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.01001389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

