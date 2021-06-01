CryptoBonusMiles Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,779.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $31,779.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.01020976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.37 or 0.09772001 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

