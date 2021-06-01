CryptoFlow Reaches Market Cap of $334,737.83 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $334,737.83 and $343.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00293922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00188836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.01013262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.