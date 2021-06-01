CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.21 million and $40,941.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.01006689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.26 or 0.09807126 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

